$24.57 Million in Sales Expected for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to announce $24.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.54 million. IntriCon reported sales of $26.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year sales of $96.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $96.50 million to $96.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $116.07 million, with estimates ranging from $110.60 million to $121.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in IntriCon by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IntriCon stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 26,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,065. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.85 million, a PE ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 0.92. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

