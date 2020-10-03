-$3.29 EPS Expected for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) will post earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($5.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($13.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.11) to ($12.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($11.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.59) to ($8.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:BLCM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 26,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,257. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $27.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLCM. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

