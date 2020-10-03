$349.12 Million in Sales Expected for Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) will post sales of $349.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $354.88 million and the lowest is $338.89 million. Conn’s posted sales of $377.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.79. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $366.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CONN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Conn’s by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Conn’s by 274.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Conn’s by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Conn’s by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONN stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $10.41. 313,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,881. Conn’s has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $303.35 million, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

