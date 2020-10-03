$47.84 Million in Sales Expected for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) will announce sales of $47.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $67.34 million. FibroGen posted sales of $33.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $238.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.30 million to $321.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $485.98 million, with estimates ranging from $385.40 million to $640.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of FibroGen from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NASDAQ FGEN traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.26. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.63.

In other FibroGen news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $141,914.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,143.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $763,853.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,201,191.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,090. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 32,442.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

