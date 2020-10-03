4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “

FOUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point began coverage on 4Licensing in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a sell rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on 4Licensing in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on 4Licensing in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on 4Licensing in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 4Licensing from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

OTCMKTS FOUR opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. 4Licensing has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.31.

4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The business had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.15 million.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 7,856,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $366,735,491.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 4Licensing stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 208,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.27% of 4Licensing at the end of the most recent quarter.

About 4Licensing

4Licensing Corporation is a licensing company and technology company specializing in the sports and specialty brands. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Brand Licensing, and IsoBLOX and Sports Licensing/Distribution. Through its subsidiaries, it licenses merchandising rights to children’s television series, properties and product concepts, builds brands through licensing, develops ideas and concepts for licensing, and plans to forge new licensing relationships in the sports industry, as well as developing private label goods to be sold to retail or directly to consumers.

