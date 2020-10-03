$56.14 Million in Sales Expected for LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) to announce $56.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.87 million. LendingClub reported sales of $204.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $304.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $267.81 million to $353.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $524.65 million, with estimates ranging from $423.80 million to $678.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.53 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 22.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

LC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of LendingClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.47.

LendingClub stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.96. 944,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,263. The company has a market capitalization of $354.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $15.29.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,439 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $30,005.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,222.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in LendingClub by 69.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in LendingClub by 6.0% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 44,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in LendingClub by 1.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in LendingClub by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.