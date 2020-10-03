$65.48 Million in Sales Expected for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) to announce $65.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.45 million to $98.77 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $268.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $410.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $372.26 million to $486.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $729.18 million, with estimates ranging from $576.19 million to $854.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.52). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.11 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XHR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

NYSE XHR remained flat at $$9.07 on Wednesday. 460,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,613. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,576,000 after acquiring an additional 920,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,971,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,310,000 after buying an additional 554,596 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,403,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,460,000 after purchasing an additional 197,157 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 77.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 432,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 188,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 585.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 188,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

