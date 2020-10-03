$775.85 Million in Sales Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to post sales of $775.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $772.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $783.65 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $709.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Akamai Technologies.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.61. 910,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,764. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day moving average is $104.31. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $371,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,541.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $291,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,129 shares in the company, valued at $594,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,126 shares of company stock worth $1,346,576. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 211.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 229.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.