$785.96 Million in Sales Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) to report sales of $785.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $775.72 million and the highest is $800.00 million. Teradyne reported sales of $582.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TER shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.66.

In related news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,437,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $410,898.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,470.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,137 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,288. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 65.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1,028.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 85.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Teradyne stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.62. 1,030,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,665. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

