A.P. Moller – Marsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Short Interest Update

A.P. Moller – Marsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,597,400 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 2,907,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of AMFPF opened at $33.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion and a PE ratio of 46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. A.P. Moller – Marsk A/S has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Get A.P. Moller - Marsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Moller – Marsk A/S Company Profile

Amplifon SpA operates in the hearing care retail market that empowers people to rediscover various emotions of sound. The company operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 29 countries and 5 continents. It also sells its products through 1,500 franchisees and 1,800 affiliates.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Moller - Marsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Moller - Marsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.