Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Co Ltd Announces Dividend of GBX 5.50 (LON:AEMC)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Co Ltd (LON:AEMC) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON AEMC opened at GBX 572.50 ($7.48) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 561.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 521.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.15 million and a PE ratio of -248.91. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 420.05 ($5.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 655.58 ($8.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Get Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt alerts:

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Company Profile

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.