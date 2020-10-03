Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Co Ltd Announces Dividend of GBX 5.50 (LON:AEMC)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Co Ltd (LON:AEMC) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON AEMC opened at GBX 572.50 ($7.48) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 561.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 521.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.15 million and a PE ratio of -248.91. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 420.05 ($5.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 655.58 ($8.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Company Profile
Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.