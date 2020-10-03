Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) (LON:ASIT) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) (LON:ASIT) dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.83 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.52). Approximately 451,507 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 187,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.05 ($0.52).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 46.99. The firm has a market cap of $75.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11.

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) Company Profile (LON:ASIT)

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.