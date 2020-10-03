Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.7 days.

Shares of ALSWF opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $523.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $12.76.

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $27.16 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Absolute Software from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

