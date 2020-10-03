Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acacia Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th.

ACIA opened at $67.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.60. Acacia Communications has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. Research analysts expect that Acacia Communications will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $63,610.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric L. Fisher sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $233,749.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,959 shares of company stock valued at $334,314 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acacia Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,508,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Acacia Communications by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 216,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Acacia Communications by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Acacia Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,622,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

