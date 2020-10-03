Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of ACHC opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $35.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $750.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.03 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $25,326,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $21,078,000. Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,846,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,510,000 after purchasing an additional 547,805 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $8,265,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,222,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

