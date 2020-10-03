ADES International (LON:ADES) Stock Price Down 1.1%

ADES International Holding PLC (LON:ADES)’s share price dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.12). Approximately 1,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 45,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.56.

About ADES International (LON:ADES)

ADES International Holding Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides oil and gas drilling and production services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Algeria, and Egypt. The company offers offshore and onshore contract drilling services, including drilling and work over services. It also provides accommodation, catering, and other barge based support services; project services, such as outsourcing various operating projects for clients comprising maintenance and repair services; and production services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ADES International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADES International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.