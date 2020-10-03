adidas (ETR:ADS) Trading Down 1.8%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS) traded down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €276.10 ($324.82) and last traded at €276.10 ($324.82). 479,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €281.20 ($330.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €268.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €235.09.

About adidas (ETR:ADS)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.