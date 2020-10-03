Adyen’s (ADYEN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €861.13 ($1,013.09).

