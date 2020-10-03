Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, liposuction and non-surgical aesthetic treatments. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of NYSE AIH opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $12.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 442.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

