AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Shares Down 0.4%

AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND (NYSEARCA:BTAL)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.41 and last traded at $23.49. Approximately 72,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 201,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND in the 1st quarter valued at $12,723,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND during the 1st quarter worth $1,344,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND during the 1st quarter worth $1,093,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND during the 1st quarter worth $315,000.

