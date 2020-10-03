Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.95.

Shares of A stock opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.06. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $103.66.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,948.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,219,555 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

