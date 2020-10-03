AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Argus assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.98.

Shares of AGNC opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.90.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 109.14%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 2310.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $39,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 217,237 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,073,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 108,210 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $8,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

