Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ADC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

NYSE:ADC opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.06 and a 200-day moving average of $64.31. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.24. Agree Realty has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $80.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.23 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 41.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 4,204.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,999,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,908,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,671,000 after buying an additional 818,313 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Agree Realty by 38.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,265,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,047,000 after buying an additional 1,179,877 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Agree Realty by 160.2% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,225,000 after buying an additional 1,693,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Agree Realty by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,796,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,218,000 after buying an additional 171,076 shares in the last quarter.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.