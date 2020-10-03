Air China Ltd (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Update

Air China Ltd (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

AIRYY stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.22. Air China has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

