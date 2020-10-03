AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AIQUY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.67. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

