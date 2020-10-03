AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AIABF opened at $0.12 on Friday. AirAsia Group Berhad has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19.
About AirAsia Group Berhad
