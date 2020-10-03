AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIABF opened at $0.12 on Friday. AirAsia Group Berhad has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19.

Get AirAsia Group Berhad alerts:

About AirAsia Group Berhad

AirAsia Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides commercial air transportation services in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and Japan under the AirAsia brand. It also offers management, tour operating, aircraft leasing, ground handling, shared and outsourcing, central depository, financial and other related, event ticketing, and consultancy services, as well as services in the areas of information technology design, development, and implementation; facilitates business transactions for AirAsia Group with non-resident goods and service providers; and trades in coffee and tea related products, and multimedia content and equipment.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for AirAsia Group Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirAsia Group Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.