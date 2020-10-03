Airbloc 1-Day Volume Tops $342,566.00 (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Airbloc token can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, OKEx, CPDAX and IDEX. Airbloc has a market cap of $3.27 million and $342,566.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00262257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00087291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.66 or 0.01523781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00169387 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Airbloc Token Trading

Airbloc can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BitForex, CPDAX, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

