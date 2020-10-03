Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Airgain from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $129.17 million, a PE ratio of -66.90 and a beta of 1.45. Airgain has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $14.96.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. Equities analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kevin Thill sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 134,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,221.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Airgain during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Airgain during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Airgain during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Airgain by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 16.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

