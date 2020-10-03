Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to announce $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.27. Akamai Technologies reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Cowen raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

AKAM traded down $1.32 on Monday, reaching $108.61. The company had a trading volume of 910,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,764. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.31. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $291,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,964. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,126 shares of company stock worth $1,346,576. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

