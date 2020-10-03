Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Update

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the August 31st total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of AKAAF opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.21. Aker ASA has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $54.00.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aker ASA in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Aker ASA, an industrial investment company, operates in the oil and gas, maritime assets, and marine biotechnology sectors in Norway, the European Union, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. The company supplies products, systems, and services for the oil and gas industry; provides engineering and construction services to the energy and process industries; and explores for and produces oil and gas on the Norwegian continental shelf.

