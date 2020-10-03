Alanco Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALAN) Short Interest Down 17.5% in September

Alanco Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALAN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALAN opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Alanco Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

About Alanco Technologies

Alanco Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the treatment and disposal of produced water generated as a byproduct from oil and natural gas producers in Western Colorado. It is also involved in oil reclamation activities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

