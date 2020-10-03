AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Rating Increased to Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALRM. Raymond James lifted their price target on AlarmCom from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlarmCom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AlarmCom from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AlarmCom from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. AlarmCom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AlarmCom has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average is $54.37.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AlarmCom will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 101,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $6,871,037.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,402,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Mcadam sold 9,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $591,036.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,952 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,736.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,303 shares of company stock worth $9,477,872. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,238,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,703 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the 1st quarter valued at $29,994,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in AlarmCom by 27.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,208,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,823,000 after buying an additional 687,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AlarmCom by 16.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,356,000 after buying an additional 674,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in AlarmCom by 41.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,319,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,357,000 after buying an additional 384,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

