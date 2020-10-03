Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALK. Bank of America raised Alaska Air Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Alaska Air Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.19.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.39) by ($0.15). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at $641,973.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 228.2% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,268,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,989,000 after acquiring an additional 881,854 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 212.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after acquiring an additional 784,660 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,442,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 122.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 936,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,896,000 after acquiring an additional 515,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 441.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 616,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,357,000 after buying an additional 502,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

