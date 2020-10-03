Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Vertical Group

Vertical Group upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Vertical Group currently has $98.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $92.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Albemarle from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.72.

NYSE ALB opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.71. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $101.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $764.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.31 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Albemarle by 199.0% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Albemarle by 8.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Albemarle by 106.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

