Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alector from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alector from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alector from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alector has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.67.

Get Alector alerts:

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Alector had a negative net margin of 775.34% and a negative return on equity of 50.88%. The business had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alector will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,667.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alector in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alector in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alector in the first quarter valued at $55,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alector by 460.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Alector in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.