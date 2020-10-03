Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Piper Sandler

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Allegiance Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Allegiance Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $494.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,032.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E. Raimundo Riojas bought 8,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $204,779.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $312,230. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

