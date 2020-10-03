Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $53.09 on Thursday. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

