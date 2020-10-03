Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

MDRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

NASDAQ:MDRX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 542,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,254. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 117,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 176.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,385,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 884,870 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 130,281 shares in the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

