Allstar Health Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:ALST) Short Interest Down 13.8% in September

Allstar Health Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:ALST) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ALST opened at $0.14 on Friday. Allstar Health Brands has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.

Allstar Health Brands, Inc, a specialty health care products company, focuses on enhancing health and quality of life by offering select medicines, natural nutritional supplements, and over the counter remedies in the Americas. The company holds the Tapout license to sell globally branded nutraceutical products, including pain relief sprays and wipes.

