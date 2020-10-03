Allstar Health Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:ALST) Short Interest Down 13.8% in September

Allstar Health Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:ALST) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of ALST opened at $0.14 on Friday. Allstar Health Brands has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.
Allstar Health Brands Company Profile
See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Allstar Health Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstar Health Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.