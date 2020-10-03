Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $145.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALNY. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.20.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $135.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.49. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $74.19 and a 12-month high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $5,487,431.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,060,720.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 11,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,996.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,017 shares of company stock worth $23,318,762. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,074,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,923,000 after acquiring an additional 269,322 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,901,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,614,574,000 after acquiring an additional 355,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,984,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,824,000 after acquiring an additional 85,603 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,257,000 after acquiring an additional 114,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 463.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,279,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,417 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

