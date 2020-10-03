ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Short Interest Up 15.9% in September

ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,780,900 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 11,023,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ALPEK stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83. ALPEK has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.83.

Separately, HSBC downgraded ALPEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico, the United States, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. It operates in two segments, Polyester and Plastics and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid for use as a raw material for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester fibers manufacturing; and PET, a plastic resin used in the beverage, food, and consumer good packaging applications.

