Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Trading Down 3.1%

Alpha Growth PLC (LON:ALGW) shares fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). 738,346 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,158,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.60. The company has a market cap of $3.43 million and a P/E ratio of -3.69.

Alpha Growth Company Profile (LON:ALGW)

Alpha Growth plc focuses on proving consultancy, advisory, and supplementary services to institutional and qualified investors worldwide. It offers advisory services, strategizes, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets. Alpha Growth plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.