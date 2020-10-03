Alsea SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Update

Alsea SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 627,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Shares of ALSSF opened at $0.96 on Friday. Alsea SAB de CV has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Alsea SAB de CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El Portón, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, LAVACA, and Cañas y Tapas.

