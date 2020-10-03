Altice N.V/EQ (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Altice N.V/EQ (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,300 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the August 31st total of 3,219,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 445.3 days.

ALLVF stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22. Altice N.V/EQ has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

Get Altice N.V/EQ alerts:

ALLVF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altice N.V/EQ in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altice N.V/EQ from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice N.V/EQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered Altice N.V/EQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Altice Europe N.V. operates as a telecom, content, media, entertainment, and advertising company primarily in France, Portugal, Israel, and the Dominican Republic. It delivers customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock of its approximately 30 million customers over fiber networks and mobile broadband.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Altice N.V/EQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice N.V/EQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.