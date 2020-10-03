Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Given New C$15.75 Price Target at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price objective trimmed by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Laurentian cut their target price on Altius Minerals from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

TSE:ALS opened at C$10.14 on Tuesday. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$6.29 and a one year high of C$12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$13.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

