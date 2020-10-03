Altus Midstream (ALTM) & Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ: ALTM) is one of 37 public companies in the “Natural gas transmission” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Altus Midstream to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

49.9% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Altus Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Altus Midstream and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Midstream 0 0 0 0 N/A Altus Midstream Competitors 630 2223 2643 103 2.40

As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies have a potential upside of 43.42%. Given Altus Midstream’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altus Midstream has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altus Midstream and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Midstream $135.80 million -$1.34 billion 0.06 Altus Midstream Competitors $6.22 billion $545.08 million 36.55

Altus Midstream’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Altus Midstream. Altus Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Altus Midstream has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Midstream’s competitors have a beta of 2.13, meaning that their average stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Midstream and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Midstream -276.06% 1,143.02% 35.86% Altus Midstream Competitors -8.67% 51.86% 5.38%

Summary

Altus Midstream competitors beat Altus Midstream on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks. The company is based in Houston, Texas. Altus Midstream Company is a subsidiary of Apache Midstream LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.