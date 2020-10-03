AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AMC Entertainment to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $508.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 75.33%. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. 23.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.