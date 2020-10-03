AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) & Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Critical Survey

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) and Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

AMCON Distributing pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Primo Water pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Primo Water pays out 70.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AMCON Distributing has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares AMCON Distributing and Primo Water’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCON Distributing $1.39 billion 0.03 $3.20 million N/A N/A Primo Water $302.11 million 7.53 -$54.85 million $0.34 41.76

AMCON Distributing has higher revenue and earnings than Primo Water.

Profitability

This table compares AMCON Distributing and Primo Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCON Distributing 0.17% 4.01% 1.55% Primo Water 1.29% 7.11% 2.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AMCON Distributing and Primo Water, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMCON Distributing 0 0 0 0 N/A Primo Water 1 8 7 0 2.38

Primo Water has a consensus price target of $15.32, indicating a potential upside of 7.90%. Given Primo Water’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Primo Water is more favorable than AMCON Distributing.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of AMCON Distributing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Primo Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.5% of AMCON Distributing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Primo Water shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

AMCON Distributing has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primo Water has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Primo Water beats AMCON Distributing on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products. It serves retailers, such as convenience stores, discount and general merchandise stores, grocery stores, drug stores, liquor stores, tobacco shops, and gas stations; and institutional customers, including restaurants and bars, schools, and sports complexes, as well as other wholesalers. This segment also markets private label lines of water, candy products, batteries, and other products. The Retail Health Food segment is involved in the retail of natural, organic, and specialty foods consisting of produce, baked goods, frozen foods, nutritional supplements, personal care items, and general merchandise. As of November 8, 2019, it operated 22 retail health food stores under the Chamberlin's Natural Foods, Akin's Natural Foods, and Earth Origins Market brands. AMCON Distributing Company was founded in 1981 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines. The Exchange segment sells multi-gallon purified bottled water through point of purchase display racks and recycling centers. The Dispensers segment sells water dispensers that are designed to dispense Primo and other dispenser-compatible bottled water. As of March 5, 2019, the company offered its products and services at approximately 45,000 retail locations, as well as online. Primo Water Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

