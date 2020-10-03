Amerant Bancorp Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Amerant Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amerant Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amerant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22. Amerant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $23.59.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $66.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.06 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth $87,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.