American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Update

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

American Cannabis stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. American Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.27.

American Cannabis Company Profile

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

