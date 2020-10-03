American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Update

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
American Cannabis stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. American Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.27.
American Cannabis Company Profile
